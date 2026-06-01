Savant Capital LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRSH. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $657,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,041,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $285,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $663,676,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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