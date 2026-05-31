Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,784 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,919,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,937,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Wolfe Research upgraded American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here