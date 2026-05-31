Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,227 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.1%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $155.93 and a one year high of $264.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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