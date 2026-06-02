Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,452,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,007,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,155,047,000 after purchasing an additional 774,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

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Welltower Stock Down 3.8%

WELL stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average of $200.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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