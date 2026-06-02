Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,410 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,154 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $194,027,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 194,048 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.06 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.Armstrong World Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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