Savant Capital LLC Sells 12,470 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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