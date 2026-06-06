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Savant Capital LLC Sells 17,598 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Texas Capital Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Savant Capital LLC cut its Texas Capital Bancshares stake by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,598 shares and leaving it with 4,352 shares worth about $394,000.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $1.58 EPS versus $1.42 expected and revenue of $323.99 million, up 15.5% year over year.
  • The bank also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable June 15, implying an annualized yield of 0.8%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the bank's stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6%

TCBI stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Paola M. Arbour bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,396.50. This represents a 17.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $104.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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