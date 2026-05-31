Savant Capital LLC Sells 21,570 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $408,763,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of PLTR opened at $156.54 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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