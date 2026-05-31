Savant Capital LLC Sells 26,693 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 26,693 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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