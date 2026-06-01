Savant Capital LLC Sells 28,202 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 28,202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Phillips 66 to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $7,255,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,200.35. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.12 per share, with a total value of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,029 shares of company stock valued at $19,641,455. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PSX opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.77. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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