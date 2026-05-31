Savant Capital LLC Sells 35,002 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 35,002 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $301,532,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 50.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.2%

CVS opened at $90.97 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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