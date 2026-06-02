Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $600.66 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $716.42 and its 200 day moving average is $744.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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