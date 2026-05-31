Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after acquiring an additional 293,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after acquiring an additional 209,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 176,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7,202.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $95,357,000 after acquiring an additional 164,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $562.67 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $619.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $468.50 and a one year high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $785.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $702.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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