Savant Capital LLC Sells 49,313 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 49,313 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 399.8% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total value of $396,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 214 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $115,480.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,157 shares in the company, valued at $63,221,431.91. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 54,405 shares of company stock worth $18,575,428 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $546.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.13. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $564.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $400.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. New Street Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $660.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDC

More Western Digital News

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About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

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