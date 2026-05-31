Savant Capital LLC Sells 53,005 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,003 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,005 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,463,000 after buying an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $177.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $168.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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