Savant Capital LLC Sells 54,637 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,637 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company's stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315,371 shares of the company's stock worth $69,180,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. The trade was a 62.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,416,489 shares of company stock worth $310,023,119 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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