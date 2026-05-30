Savant Capital LLC Sells 57,475 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,475 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 180,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $323.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $295.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.69. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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