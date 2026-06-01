Savant Capital LLC Sells 8,675 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $171.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.83.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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