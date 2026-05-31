Savant Capital LLC Sells 8,907 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $311.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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