Savant Capital LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,352,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,487,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Trading Down 2.0%

MCK opened at $741.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.35. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $819.93 and a 200 day moving average of $852.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $968.87.

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Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,768.10. The trade was a 43.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,102. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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