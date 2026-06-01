Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,514 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 49,888 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $352,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 99,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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