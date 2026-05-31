Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,614 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,037 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elastic worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,124,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Elastic by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $46,372.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,607.52. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $194,638.44. Following the sale, the executive owned 152,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,975,993.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $1,996,469. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on Elastic in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Elastic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.04.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 12.5%

ESTC stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 21.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

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Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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