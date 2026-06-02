Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,339 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waystone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $255.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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