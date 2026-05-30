Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Up 0.1%

Amgen stock opened at $336.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $342.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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