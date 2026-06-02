Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the software company's stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $259.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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