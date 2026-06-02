Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,343 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,776 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.6%

J stock opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Report on J

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

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