Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,266 shares of the company's stock after selling 296,997 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 2.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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