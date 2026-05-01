Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 2.6% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.29 and a 200-day moving average of $311.73. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here