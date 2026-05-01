Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ - Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the company's stock after selling 220,213 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,679,985 shares of the company's stock worth $79,718,000 after acquiring an additional 252,876 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,085,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 413,493 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,862 shares of the company's stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 318,763 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,946,512 shares of the company's stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 875,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Utz Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,847 shares of the company's stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Utz Brands's payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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