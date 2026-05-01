Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 46,299 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,299 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for approximately 1.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 303.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of US Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Trading Up 2.6%

USFD stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. US Foods's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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