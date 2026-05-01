Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 81,877 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,263 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 81,877 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $34.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 11.96%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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