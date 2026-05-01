Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for 1.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,317,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $239,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wingstop by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,894 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $335,292,000 after purchasing an additional 456,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 160.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 740,896 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 456,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $114,758,000.

Get Wingstop alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.24 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.The company had revenue of $183.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Wingstop's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Wingstop

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wingstop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wingstop wasn't on the list.

While Wingstop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here