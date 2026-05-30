SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,500 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Connecticut Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $403.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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