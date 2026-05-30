SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. Invests $699,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,141.42. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 279,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,502,031 over the last three months.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $356.45.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Can Arm stock climb higher after fresh AI-driven analyst upgrades?

Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. ARM vs. SNPS: Which AI Chip Design Stock Should Investors Buy?

ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. Neutral Sentiment: A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock.

A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one recent valuation note argues ARM’s upside may be limited after a sharp rally, with a price target suggesting only modest near-term appreciation from recent levels. Stock Price Prediction: Arm Holdings Has Limited Upside Despite 177% Rally

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here