SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 234,859 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,503 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 992,048 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tilray Brands Trading Down 1.8%

TLRY opened at $5.56 on Friday. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 156.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilray Brands

In other news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray Brands

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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