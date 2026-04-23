Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,610 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 3.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MU. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.5%

MU stock opened at $487.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $491.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $410.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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