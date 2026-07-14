Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 38.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $560,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,779 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $905,513,000 after purchasing an additional 274,168 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $115,290,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,220 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $3,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

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About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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