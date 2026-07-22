Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,976 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Science Applications International worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company's stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company's stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company's stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.22.

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Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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