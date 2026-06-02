Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company's stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Science Applications International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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