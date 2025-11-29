Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,775 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $597.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $607.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here