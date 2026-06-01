SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,549 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,327 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Boeing by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $230.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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