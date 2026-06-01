SCS Capital Management LLC Buys 6,837 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $71,525,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $8,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,239 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $227.66 on Monday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.73 and a 12 month high of $237.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods to overweight and raised its price target to $270, citing confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook. Tickerreport.com

JPMorgan upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods to and raised its price target to $270, citing confidence in the company’s strategy and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a buy rating and set a $300 price target, signaling continued optimism about DKS’s growth, cash flow and capital return potential. Benzinga

BTIG reiterated a rating and set a $300 price target, signaling continued optimism about DKS’s growth, cash flow and capital return potential. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson also reaffirmed a buy rating with a $260 target, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Benzinga

DA Davidson also reaffirmed a rating with a $260 target, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company updates pointed to strong comparable sales growth , with core sales up 6% and Foot Locker’s Fast Break remodels reportedly delivering double-digit comps. Zacks

Company updates pointed to , with core sales up 6% and Foot Locker’s Fast Break remodels reportedly delivering double-digit comps. Positive Sentiment: DICK'S reported its first positive sales at Foot Locker in nearly three years , suggesting the turnaround effort is beginning to work. Yahoo Finance

DICK'S reported its , suggesting the turnaround effort is beginning to work. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share , reinforcing shareholder returns but likely not the main driver of the stock move. Benzinga

The company announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing shareholder returns but likely not the main driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed its profit outlook , indicating margin pressure tied to the Foot Locker overhaul and integration costs. MSN

Management , indicating margin pressure tied to the Foot Locker overhaul and integration costs. Negative Sentiment: One note highlighted that the stock can still face near-term risk because the Foot Locker strategy may pressure margins before benefits fully show up. Yahoo Finance

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here