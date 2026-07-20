Seaboard Corporation $SEB Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Seaboard worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company's stock worth $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 14,586.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Twin Lions Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company's stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,535.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,834.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,050.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard Corporation has a twelve month low of $2,990.00 and a twelve month high of $5,989.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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