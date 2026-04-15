SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,068 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,955,810 shares of the company's stock worth $777,938,000 after buying an additional 1,847,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company's stock worth $469,459,000 after buying an additional 1,453,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455,675 shares of the company's stock worth $722,270,000 after buying an additional 1,335,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,655.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,245,766 shares of the company's stock worth $139,333,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,458,898 shares of the company's stock worth $163,224,000 after purchasing an additional 893,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.The business had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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