SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 150.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.21.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NRG opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 48.22%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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