SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SARO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in StandardAero by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $12,343,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,200.

StandardAero Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:SARO opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.35. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Report on SARO

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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