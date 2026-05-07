Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Position Boosted by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $34,426,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $595.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $786.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $93.32 and a 52-week high of $792.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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