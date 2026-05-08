Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Holdings Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,602 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $10,000,033.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,591 shares in the company, valued at $152,779,151.07. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,333 shares of company stock worth $34,426,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of STX stock opened at $766.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $792.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $476.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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