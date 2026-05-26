Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Article Title

CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Positive Sentiment: Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Article Title

Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Article Title

Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Article Title

Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Neutral Sentiment: LPL Financial’s strong April asset growth reflects healthy industry demand for brokerage and advisory services, which is mildly supportive for peers like Schwab but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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