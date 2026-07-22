SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,672 shares of the company's stock worth $39,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report).

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